Ministry of Railway, in a session chaired by Federal minister for railways Saad Rafique, on Thursday decided to restore Fareed express and provide shuttle service between Malakwal and Pind Dadan Khan.

Fareed express, which commutes from Karachi to Lahore, will commence operation with 18 coaches on Dec 22.

The session reviewed the reorganization of Railway’s directorate of land management. Other than that, the ministry decided to upgrade the grades of constable, head constable, and ASI in Railways police to their counterparts in Punjab and Islamabad police.