ATTOCK - Fatehjang police have arrested a gang of four bike-lifters and recovered 23 motorbikes from their possession which the gang had stolen from different areas. A case has been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Jahangir Khan, Naveed Ahmad, Muhammad Fayyaz and Shakil Ahmad. In two other attempts, Hasanabdal police arrested a drug peddler Tanveer Akhtar r/o Pind Mehri and recovered 1.7 kg hashish from his possession. Similarly, the same police arrested a proclaimed offender Usman r/o Taxila. On the other hand, a teenage motorcyclist Ibrahim was crushed to death by a speedy dumper near Jallo Hasanabdal. Rescue 1122 shifted his dead body to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal.