LAHORE-A team of BS Computer Science students comprising of Hassan Shakoor Rana, Ahmed Yasser and Rifa Salman under supervision of Dr Aasia Khanum, Dr Sidra Minhas and Dr Haroon Shakeel were declared ‘Winner’ in tertiary student category at 21st Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2022 held in Islamabad. The students pitched their project ‘Sunno’ in front of a panel of experienced international judges and proved to be the best application in terms of uniqueness, technology, scalability and other factors.