First Lady Samina Arif Alvi visited Deaf Reach School at Social Welfare Complex here on Thursday.

She visited various sections of the school, including classrooms, science and computer labs, vocational hall and kitchen.

During her visit, the First Lady cut a cake with special children in connection with the International Disability Day.

She lauded efforts of the Deaf Reach School in providing quality education and technical training as per international standards to special students.

Samina Alvi also appreciated hand-made items of the students and said she would play her role to further improve performance of the institution in collaboration with various institutions.

On this occasion, the first lady distributed awards among those children who had made her portrait during a function in Islamabad.

Earlier, the students welcomed the guest and presented her a bouquet. The children performed in sign language (communication language for deaf ) on national song “Hum aik Hain” (we are one).

Later, Director Operations Deaf Reach School Daniel M Lanthier and Coordinator Saba Ahsan briefed Samina Alvi about working of the school and its performance.