ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has noted that flood disruption and damage are expected to slow real GDP growth in combination with a tight monetary stance, high inflation and an unconducive global environment. South Asia is on track to meet the update growth forecast of 6.5percent in 2022, but the forecast for 2023 is downgraded slightly from 6.5percent to 6.3percent. The sub-regional revision for 2023 largely reflects lower forecasts for Bangladesh and Pakistan. In Bangladesh, recovery is hampered by external imbalances and unexpectedly high inflation. “In Pakistan, floods that began in mid-June have dampened economic activity already affected by stabilization efforts to tackle sizable fiscal and external imbalances and double-digit inflation,” the ADB noted in its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) Supplement, December 2022. The Pakistani outlook for FY2023 (ending 30 June 2023) has deteriorated under heavy flooding that began in mid-June. The economy was already struggling to regain macroeconomic and fiscal stability before the floods, which have adversely affected cotton, rice, and other important crops. As wheat is usually planted from mid-October, flood damage threatens the upcoming agricultural season as well. Further, the flooding is expected to have spillover effects on industry, notably textiles and food processing, and on services, in particular wholesale trade and transportation. Flood disruption and damage are expected to slow real GDP growth in combination with a tight monetary stance, high inflation, and an unconducive global environment. The ADB has noted that the inflation projection for South Asia is increased marginally for 2022 from 8.1percent to 8.2percent and more substantially for 2023 from 7.4percent to 7.9percent. The sub-regional revision for 2023 largely reflects higher inflation forecasts for Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Inflation forecasts for elsewhere in the sub-region in 2023 remain unchanged. The FY2023 forecast for Pakistan is revised up to reflect a weaker currency, higher domestic energy prices, and flood-related crop and livestock losses and supply disruption, which have caused transitory food shortages and price spikes. Transportation difficulties have exacerbated these shortages and disrupted other domestic supply chains, broadening inflationary pressures and imposing production challenges. According to the ADB, three main headwinds continue to hamper recovery in developing Asia: recurrent lockdowns in the People’s Republic of China, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and slowing global growth. Growth forecasts for the region are revised down from 4.3percent to 4.2percent in 2022 and from 4.9percent to 4.6percent in 2023. East Asia’s growth forecasts are revised down to 2.9percent in 2022—due to the mobility restrictions mentioned above plus deep contraction in Hong Kong, China—and down to 4.0percent in 2023. The South Asian forecast for 2022 is maintained at 6.5percent but revised down marginally for 2023 from 6.5percent to 6.3percent following a slowdown in Bangladesh and flooding in Pakistan.