Flour crisis has intensified in Punjab and the provincial authorities imposed a ban on the inter-district movement of wheat stocks and products.

The Punjab food department issued directives to 36 deputy commissioners to launch crackdowns against the hoarders and illegal movement of the wheat stocks.

Moreover, the food department ordered the establishment of pickets on entrance and exit routes of the city to stop the movement of stocks of wheat, flour, fine flour (maida) and wheat semolina (soji) to other districts from the flour mills.

The flour mills association expressed outrage over the ban imposed by the provincial food department. The District Flour Mills Association President Iftikhar Mattu alleged that the government is intensifying the flour crisis instead of taking effective steps.

He demanded the provincial government immediately lift the ban on inter-district movement in 36 districts of Punjab.