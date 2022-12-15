Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foggy conditions are likely to engulf the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -10C, Skardu, Ziarat -07, Astore, Kalam -05, Gupis, Kalat -04, Gilgit and Quetta -03C.