Government school students are not interested in learning. Teachers do not motivate the students as well. Because of this, students are not willing to go to school and the teachers are not present at their duties. The future is in the teacher’s hands and they are tasked with making it for the children. Additionally, due to poor teaching methods, the students are not good at reading as private school students. It is important for teachers to think of their student’s lives.

NIZAM KOLOWAHI,

Turbat.