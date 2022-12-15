Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since PTI chairman Imran Khan announced to give final date to dissolve provincial assemblies of KP and Punjab on 17th December, the government may decide to immediately summon national assembly session. The last session of the national assembly prorogued the other day (Tuesday), but in the current political scenario, the federal government would soon decide to summon the special session; background discussions with lawmakers revealed. Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, in his recent speech, also announced to appear before national assembly speaker with his PTI MNAs to jointly tender resignations.