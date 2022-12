Share:

.TANDOJAM- Gymkhana Club defeated Peace Club by 50-42 points to win the friendly basketball match. The friendly match was organized by Peace Society of Student Teacher Engagement Program (STEP) of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam in collaboration with Peace Advocacy & Community Engagement through Transformation for Tolerance (PACT) project of Shaoor Foundation for Education and awareness, under the supervision of Dr. Jam Murtaza Sahito, Focal Person of Peace Club and Kamyab Jawan Markaz.