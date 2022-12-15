Share:

Islamabad-A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Islamabad Capital Police and Islamic Relief Pakistan for mutual cooperation and providing internship to young students, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that a total of 57 male and female students belonging to different departments are already doing research work in different divisions of Islamabad Capital Police. To take this trend forward, internship programs will be provided to the young students to familiarise them with the field affairs and increase their skills.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a MoU has been signed for a new mechanism to ensure the safety of women, children and the disabled persons and ensure a friendly environment for them. Moreover, Islamabad Capital Police would increase the capacity of young male and female students and familiarize them with departmental affairs.

A simple ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in which AIG Establishment Rizwan Umar Gondal, AIG Operations Zahida Bukhari and Islamic Relief Pakistan Country Director Asif Shirazi and other members participated. In the ceremony, members from both sides signed the memorandum and agreed to maintain it on a permanent basis.

A total of 43 male and 14 female students are doing research work in different groups including conflict studies, finance, human resource management, information technology, journalism, public administration and policy, sociology and psychology in different divisions of Islamabad Capital Police.

According to this MoU, Islamic Relief Pakistan and Islamabad Capital Police will conduct a joint internship program for the educated youth and a campaign will also be conducted to sensitise people about the rights of PWDs, women and children and to ensure a friendly environment for them. Activities would be organized with the consent of the focalpersons from both sides and joint capacity building workshops and sessions be organized for the protection of women and children.