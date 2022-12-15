Share:

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated in a press conference that there was clear evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan, such as the Johar Town blast that took place last year. Given how substantial the evidence is based on reports, the government is right in presenting the matter before the international community. For far too long Pakistan has been on the receiving end of exceptional treatment at the hands of the international community, while New Delhi continued to play the victim. This now needs to change.

In June 2021, a blast near the residence of the JuD chief in Johar Town claimed the lives of nearly three people and injured 24 others. Soon after the incident, the then information minister Fawad Chaudhry and national security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf informed the media that the mastermind of the attack was an Indian citizen associated with RAW. Since then, the authorities have further added to the mountain of evidence and now feel confident that the foreign office can pursue this matter at international forums.

This is something that should be relentlessly pursued if we want to alter the lens through which New Delhi is perceived. Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is right in pointing out that we find ourselves in a unique place where the perpetrators of terror are acting as the victims, and no one in the international community has the moral fortitude to call the bluff and highlight the hypocrisy.

Similar to how the foreign office earlier raised the issue of what is taking place in IIOJK on every forum, the same must be done in this case. With a dossier now being circulated, it must be complemented by a concerted engagement strategy that ensures that the issue is not drowned out. There is plenty of evidence that reflects India’s persistent hostility towards Pakistan and the use of terrorist proxies to achieve terrorist objectives. This façade must now come to an end, and it will also be a test for the international community to see how it balances its political interests against the principles it claims to hold so dear.