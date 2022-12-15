Share:

LAHORE-Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi has said the State bank of Pakistan and the Finance ministry should give industry status to the retail sector of the country to help the sector grow, especially young entrepreneurs involved in it. He was speaking at an expo organised by the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP). Afridi observed that the retail sector had performed well during Covid-19, supporting the government in a difficult time for its economy. “The Covid was the difficult time for the governments across the world, but the CAP supported a lot to the government in the crisis,” he added. He also asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to give some relief to the sector.