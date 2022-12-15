Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) organized and international conference on ‘Plant Molecular Biology (ICPMP) 2022’ here on Wednesday. On this occasion, Rector Imperial College of Business Studies, Lahore Tahira Aziz Mughal, CEMB Director Prof Dr Kausar Malik, ex-directors of CEMB including Dr Tayyab Husnain, Dr Ahmad Ali Shahid, eminent plant scientists, seed growers, faculty members and students were present. Addressing the ceremony, Tahira Aziz Mughal appreciated the efforts of CEMB team for organizing such conference.