ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday has once again asked for framing ‘Charter of Economy’ to keep the economy out of politics to achieve sustainable growth and lead the country towards progress. “Politics must be separated from the economy,” finance minister said at the Second Pakistan Prosperity Forum on ‘Sustained Economic Growth: Roadmap and Roadblocks’. He further said that the government is making efforts to revive the economy. He criticised the negative campaigns against economy, as it put away the country from becoming part of G20, which was possible due to the economic policies of PML-N in its last tenure. However, he was optimistic that it was not late to enable the country become part of G20 with collective efforts of all. Finance minister criticised the economic policies of the previous PTI government. He said that there was an unbearable increase in the country’s debt during its tenure. The country’s debt had increased to Rs44500 billion by the end of PTI’s government from below Rs25000 billion when the PML-N left the government in 2018, and if debt liabilities are added, it was Rs30,000 billion. The debt is around Rs54500 billion currently. “This is an unbearable increase in the debt,” he said and explained that the debt piled up due to two main reason including skyrocketing of fiscal deficit and fall in rupee value. He further said that public debt has increased by Rs4000 billion only due to the currency depreciation. He said, “Rupee was allowed free fall to help enhance exports during the three years. However, it increased the exports by only by $800 million whereas the country was inflicted loss of Rs4000 billion in terms of debt increase.” Ishaq Dar said that the government had announced incentive packages of Rs180 billion and Rs67 billion to export-oriented industry in 2017-18 on the base of performance of industry in enhancing exports. Had the upcoming government followed the model instead of mismanaging subsidies, the condition would have been different now. Finance minister informed the government had self-imposed the debt limitation and fiscal responsibility and had fixed debt to GDP ratio at 60 percent. The country’s debt to GDP ratio is less in Pakistan as compared to other countries. Currently the debt to GDP ratio of United States is 110 percent, United Kingdom 101 percent and in Japan 257 percent. Debt to GDP ratio has been a hot topic in Pakistan but politicians in US, UK, Japan never make it an issue, he added.