PESHAWAR - Thirty-years long land dispute which had claimed the lives of both the rival tribes Tindowal and Ali-Sherzai was resolved due to Tori Bangash jirga which announced its verdict on Wednesday. Both the rivals accepted the jirga verdict unanimously. In this connection, a grand ceremony was arranged in DC compound Sadda in which Assistant Commissioner Central Kurram, Wing Commander 116 wing, police officials and more than two hundred tribesmen were in attendance. Assistant Commissioner Central Kurram welcomed all the guests and appreciated the role played by the jirga members and both the Tindowal and Ali-Sherzai tribes who showed extraordinary flexibility and extended full support to the jirga members. He said the resolution of the Tindo dispute will prove to be a milestone and will pave the way for early resolution of other disputes in the district as well. It is pertinent to mention here that Tindo was a longstanding dispute over about 25,000 Kanal land between Ali-Sherzai and Tindowal for the last 30 years. Both sides suffered heavily in both men and material. The Jirga members and parties’ elders thanked the District administration for their wholehearted support and cooperation with the Jirga. They said the firm commitment of the administration made it all possible.