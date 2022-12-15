Share:

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal reviewed colonization of industrial estates, pricing of plots and provision of infrastructure, while chairing a meeting in this regard held here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Wednesday. PBIT Chairman Fazeel Asif, Additional Secretary Commerce, Chairman FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company) Chairman and CEOs FIEDMC and PIEDMC (Punjab) were also present. The meeting decided to lease instead of selling plots to foreign investors in industrial estates, for this purpose a comprehensive and attractive lease policy would be made through consultation. The Senior Provincial Minister said that Punjab’s Special Economic Zones were engines of economic development, asserting that 100 percent industrialization of industrial estates was the govt’s policy.