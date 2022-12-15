Share:

ISLAMABAD - Establishment Division on Wednesday appointed a BS-20 officer of the Information Group Kashif Zaman as Director National Accountability Bureau. Kashif Zaman was earlier posted as Director General (PR), Regional Information Office, Press Information Department, Quetta from where he is now transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the post of Director (Media/BS-20) under section 10 of Civil Servants Act, 1973. He also remained posted as Director Public Relations in the National Highway Authority before his last posting in the Press Information Department.