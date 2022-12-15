Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally performed the groundbreaking of three mega development projects in Peshawar under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs.4 billion cumulatively. These projects include the Improvement and Rehabilitation of the Water Supply System, the extension and improvement of Bagh-e-Naran Park and the establishment of Besai Park at Hayatabad Peshawar. The inaugural ceremony of the projects was held at Bagh-eNaran Peshawar on Wednesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as the chief guest. Provincial Ministers Faisal Amin Gandapur, Taimur Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, members of the provincial assembly, Commissioner Peshawar and high-ups of relevant provincial departments also attended the ceremony. According to the details, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of a mega project regarding the Improvement & rehabilitation of the Water Supply System in Peshawar which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.8 billion. Under the project, multiple construction and rehabilitation activities would be carried out including the rehabilitation of existing Overhead Water Reservoirs, the Construction of New Water Reservoirs, the replacement of a 155 Km long water distribution network and the installation of new household connections and water meters. Reconstruction and rehabilitation of tube wells linked to the overhead water reservoirs and solarization of the existing tube wells are also a part of this project. Similarly, the extension of Bagh-e-Naran would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 535 million under which multiple facilities including jogging and cycling tracks, a skating zone for the children, an open-air gym, recreational facilities, a family area and a playground would be established. Besides urban foresting, rose gardens and the provision of other allied facilities are also included in the project. Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, the Chief Minister said that Cities Improvement Project is worth Rs. 130 billion which on completion would prove to be a game changer in streamlining the municipal services and allied facilities in the major cities of the province. He added that after untiring efforts for four years, the project has been put on the ground. He made it clear that the provincial government has framed its development strategy keeping in view the available resources and requirements of the general public in the different regions of the province. All the commitments made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan are being fulfilled one by one, he said and added that the provincial government believes in the investment in human capital and improving the quality of life for its citizens. The government is also working to make this province a hub of trade and transit in the region for which work on various motorways has been initiated. Construction work has started on Swat Motorway Phase-2 after the successful completion of Phase 1. Furthermore, the Dir motorway followed by the linking of Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan through road networks will prove to be a major game changer in promoting tourism and making the province a centre for regional trade and commerce.