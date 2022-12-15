Share:

The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to take notice of the provincial government’s failure to tackle rising trend of extortion and kidnapping cases in the province, particularly in Peshawar.

A member of Insaf Traders’ Wing, Muhammad Ali, wrote a letter to the former prime minster asking him to take up the issue. “I would like to bring into your kind attention that extortion and kidnapping has started again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially in Peshawar. Once again, the situation has reached an alarming level,” reads the letter.

“Current incident of throwing of bomb at the house of Mr Muhammad Javed (former minister, NWFP) and Senator Hidayatullah are the recent incidents of such kind.” Mr Ali said the business community took up the issue with the government of the PTI in KP “but regretfully no action has been taken so far”.

Saying people of Peshawar are scared due to the rising trend of extortion and kidnapping, he asked the PTI chief to “intervene and take the concrete steps to control this situation”.