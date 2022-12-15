Share:

Rawalpindi - A gang of armed goons belonging to an illegal housing society stormed Pindh Malhu on Wednesday, taking hostages, opening gunfire and injuring one person before fleeing in an attempt to grab land, informed sources.

The injured person, identified as Umer (22), was rushed to DHQ Hospital Raja Bazaar for medical treatment, they said. The attack by the armed goons came less than 12 hours after a massive search operation by Rawalpindi police in volatile Chontra. In a press release, issued by Rawalpindi police, claimed that Chontra police, following the directions of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, along with Elite Force Commandos, conducted a massive search operation in mansions adjacent to housing societies and held 20 men. The police also claimed to have recovered huge cache of ammunition from possession of body guards of owners of illegal housing societies.

According to sources, a gang of armed goons, associated with CEO of illegal Blue World City, launched a brazen armed attack on a mansion in Pindh Malhu to grab a piece of land. The intense firing by armed goons with sophisticated weapons left one person injured. After committing the crime, the armed goons managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and moved the injured man to hospital with help of Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. Police have received a complaint from victim party and began investigation, sources said.