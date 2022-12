Share:

LAHORE-A meeting with British construction and management companies Altair Management Company and Trellis Housing Finance on sustainable housing society took place at RUDA head office on Wednesday. Executive Director Smart Cities Usman Naeem briefed about the RUDA projects like WWTP, W2E and River Training Works including different investment opportunities. During the meeting, Trellis company Director Ms Emma Ahmad briefed about the Modern Method of Construction (MMC).