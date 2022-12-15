Share:

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has re­covered over Rs140 million from 6,713 permanent de­faulters while conducting operations across the region during recent fiscal year 2022-23. According to MEP­CO Director Commercial, Asad Hammad, the opera­tion was underway against permanent defaulters for recovery of pending dues by Superintending Engi­neers, Executive Engineers, Sub-Divisional Officers and Recovery Staff of operation circles and recovered Rs140 million pending dues during (July to November), under directions of MEPCO CEO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. MEPCO has col­lected Rs43.2 million from 2,052 defaulters in Multan circle, Rs10 million from 460 permanent defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs9.7 mil­lion recovered from 271 de­faulters in Vehari circle, 19.3 million from 929 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs14.5 million from 611 from de­faulters was recovered in Sahiwal circle.