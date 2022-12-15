MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs140 million from 6,713 permanent defaulters while conducting operations across the region during recent fiscal year 2022-23. According to MEPCO Director Commercial, Asad Hammad, the operation was underway against permanent defaulters for recovery of pending dues by Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Sub-Divisional Officers and Recovery Staff of operation circles and recovered Rs140 million pending dues during (July to November), under directions of MEPCO CEO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. MEPCO has collected Rs43.2 million from 2,052 defaulters in Multan circle, Rs10 million from 460 permanent defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs9.7 million recovered from 271 defaulters in Vehari circle, 19.3 million from 929 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs14.5 million from 611 from defaulters was recovered in Sahiwal circle.
Staff Reporter
December 15, 2022
