According to the Met office, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

On Thursday, Met Office forecasted very cold and dry weather has been forecasted Occupied Kashmir, Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and cold in Jammu.