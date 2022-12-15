Share:

ISLAMABAD-In an important development on the issue of water distribution among the provinces of Sindh and Punjab and prevention of water theft, the NA Standing Committee on Water Resources has recommended giving responsibility to a third party at Guddu Barrage.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources was held under Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA in the chair. Chairman committee said that the issue of water distribution among the provinces is dangerous and it should be resolved at the earliest. As pilot project the responsibility to control the entry and discharge of water at Guddu Barrage should be hand over to a third party, while later on the same arrangements should be done for the Sukkur Barrage to the third party to remove Balochistan concern regarding water theft.

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) member Balochistan said that Balochistan does not get its full water share during the peak season. Balochistan had a 60pc shortage of water before the flood. Member Irsa Sindh said that Sindh does not stop water from Balochistan, rather the water is not going. The level of Sukkur barrage will have to be increased to give full share of water to Balochistan, he added. Officials Ministry of Water Resources said that consensus is required to install water inflow and outflow measurement system at Guddu Barrage. This will help in solving the problem of water supply to Sindh, officials said.

The consensus of Punjab and Sindh is necessary for this initiative, officials said. Sindh will get water according to its quota, officials said. Completing the restoration work of Sukkur Barrage will also help Balochistan share. The committee was informed that they have a water metering system from barrage to barrage. Sindh was of the opinion that placing of the third party at Guddu Barrage will resolve Sindh’s Water issue. Chairman of the Committee asked both Punjab and Sindh to speed up the third party system at Guddu Barrage. The Standing Committee was informed that the issue of water distribution among the provinces needs to be addressed. To have correct measurement, there is a need of telemetry system. There are twenty four points where the telemetry system will be installed on Indus River. However in first phase the system shall be installed at seven points. The installment of telemetry system shall be completed in 2026. WAPDA has been authorised to install the system for Indus River System Authority (IRSA). The Standing Committee recommended that the government should extend its help to get the telemetry system installed, timely. Moreover, the Standing Committee directed that necessary arrangements should also be made to install telemetry system on rest of the fifteen places.

Regarding the damage caused to Neelum Jhelum project, the committee was informed that damage was caused not by flood water but tunnel’s own fault. CEO Neelum Jhelum said that the Neelum Jhelum project developed fault on July 4. Due to the formation of seam in the tunnel, more water accumulated in the trenches, he said. Water started coming to the surface due to accumulation of water under the ground, he maintained. The process of water extraction of water was started from July 10. The entire debris of the 42 meters tunnel has fallen down, CEO said. A panel of experts constituted on the instructions of the Prime Minister has identified eleven reasons for the tunnel collapse, CEO Neelum Jhelum said. The experts see flaws in the design of the project. Chairman of the committee said that train is still passing through the tunnels built during the British rule in Quetta, however on the other hand Neelum Jhalum Tunnel was collapsed within few years of its inauguration. The CEO said that it will cost three billion rupees to repair the tunnel. The cost of concreting the full tunnel will be high, he said. Experts have recommended concreting the downstream tunnel.

The convener of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Water Resources, Riaz-ul-Haq, MNA presented the report of the Sub-Committee. According to the report, the Sub-Committee was assigned to examine the pollution in the rivers Indus and Kunhar in consultation with the provinces. The Sub-Committee visited different places at the bank of River Kunhar and noted that there were 189 illegally constructed buildings on the bank of the River Kunhar. Riaz-ul-Haq informed the committee that a retired judge of the superior court is making construction on the bank of River Kunhar. The concerned department is even afraid of naming the judge involved in the construction on the bank of River Kunhar, he added. The entire affluent and waste from the hotels is being dumped in river Kunhar, he maintained.

The Sub-Committee recommended that all of the illegally constructed buildings should be removed/demolished and the operation should be started from the buildings of influential personalities. The Standing Committee approved the report of the Sub-Committee, unanimously. The Standing Committee was informed that, previously, the Sub-Committee was not allowed by the competent authority to visit rivers of Kunhar and Sindh. So, the Sub-Committee could only visit one river i.e. Kunhar with the permission of present Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Whereas, the visit of River Sindh is also necessary to be made. The Standing Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the convenership of Riaz-ul-Haq, MNA. Whereas, Afreen Khan, MNA, Wajiha Qamar, MNA and Nuzhat Pathan shall be the Members of the Sub-Committee. Following shall be TORs of the Sub-Committee: To examine the pollution in the river “Sindh” in consultation with the provinces; and the Sub-Committee shall submit its report within thirty days.