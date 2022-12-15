Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The delegation led by MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprising Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and Waseem Akhtar apprised the Prime Minister about their party s grievances and reservations against the Pakistan People s Party (PPP).

According to the sources, the delegation also complained that MQM-P s flags and banners are being removed in Karachi ahead of seconf phase of Local Government (LC) elections which are due next month.

The MQM-P delegation also raised the issue of unfulfilled promises made by the PPP and urged the Prime Minister to play his role as the guarantor of the accord between PPP and MQM-P.

Earlier in the day, an MQM-P delegation led by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and comprising

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar and other leaders held a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his residence. According to sources, overall political situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting.