Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema on Thursday castigated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry over his insulting remarks against former prime minister Imran Khan.

While reacting to Mr Talal’s statements, she said his [Mr Talal’s] credence was evident from his [late night] party meetings. Ms Musarrat admonished Mr Talal over his use of foul language against the women saying women were not respected in the PML-N.

She said his party leaders were the ‘inventors of biggest scandals’ adding he should hold them [party leaders] accountable for their corruption before asking others.