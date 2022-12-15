Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 74th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Ch Mahmood Bashir Virk at the Parliament House here on Wednesday. The committee confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting held on 29th September. The committee considered the Bill “Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill). After detailed deliberation, the Committee recommended that the bill as amended by the Committee may be passed by the National Assembly. However, Ms. Aliya Kamran submitted her note of dissent on the issue. The committee did not consider the bills “The Public Properties (Removal of Encroachment) Ordinance, 2021 and “The Constitution (Twenty-Sixth) Amendment Bill, 2021 (Government Bills) and deferred the same on request of the Ministry. The committee considered the bill “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 140-A, moved by Ms. Kishwer Zehra, MNA). After detailed deliberations, the mover preferred to withdraw the bill on the recommendations of the committee that the Ministry of Law shall seek implementation status of the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding establishment of local govt system from all the provinces.