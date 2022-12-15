Share:

LAHORE-The National Challenge Cup 2023 by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will roll into action from January 2023.

The Pakistan’s premier competition will feature the highest 32 departmental teams across the country vying for the prestigious title, which will be defended by 2020 champions WAPDA. These teams are divided into 8 groups and each group contains four teams. The stage one will start from January 1 and last till February 11 and will be played at Zonal and Centralized (8) cities including Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Chaman, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur, while the venue for the final stage will be announced later.

Each team of every group will play six matches, three will be home-based and the rest of the three are away. The top two teams from each group will make it to the ‘round of 16’, which will be followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final. The winner of the tournament will earn Rs 1 million while the runners-up and third position holders will bag Rs 500,000 and 250,000 respectively.

Sharing his views during a press conference, FIFA-appointed PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik, accompanied by NC member Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Manager Competition PFF Qamar Ali Qureshi, said: “The National Challenge Cup is back now and brings the best departmental teams and players in the country and hopefully, it will give a major boost to the domestic structure. We were striving for this for a long time and I am glad that our efforts started yielding fruits in the shape of success.”

NC member Shahid Khokar highlighted the efforts and contribution of the departments, which is the main motive behind the restoration of this premier event of the country. “The departments always played and are still playing key role in supporting our talented players and transforming them into real champions.”

Manager Competition PFF Qamar Ali Qureshi has said that the PFF will assure the best possible facilities to the teams participating in the mega event. In this regard, the geographical spread of the competition is an example to contain the participating team’s cost.