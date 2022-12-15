Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced to fill over 500 jobs in the Department of Education under Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC). According to the notification, Sindh Education Department has announced to fill 560 posts of education officers and assistant education officers under SPSC. SPSC has been given the task of making 550 appointments of 17th grades, the notification read. Recently, the Sindh education department had stopped the disbursement of salaries of over 2,000 ghost teachers across the province.