ISLAMABAD - Public Accounts Committee (PAC) while taking notice over the tainted recruitments in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has ordered to immediately remove 2065 people recruited recently. A meeting of the PAC was held under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan in which audit report of the Power Division 2019-20 was reviewed. Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan pointed out that out of the total 1,300 people have been recruited from Swat district alone. He questioned what is the fault of the citizens of other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked did you recruit people from Swat to please the Chief Minister. The PAC ordered an inquiry against the concerned officers responsible for recruiting 2065 people and ordered to withdraw the recently recruited people immediately. The PAC also ordered to submit an inquiry report within fifteen days. Meanwhile, the audit officials informed the committee that there are 563000 defaulters in Sukkur Electric Supply Company and about Rs79 billion are pending against them.