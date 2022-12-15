Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan wants the establishment of energy, rail and road connectivity with the diverse energy resources rich Central Asian Republics (CARs) for the development and prosperity of the entire region. During a joint press along with President of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon here on Wednesday, the prime minister said Pakistan desired early completion of the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) power project to meet its energy needs. Reciprocating in the same tone, the Tajik president assured his country’s full cooperation to Pakistan in fighting terrorism and said both countries would jointly tackle this menace. PM Shehbaz underscored the need to work closely with each other to strengthen economic cooperation in the field of industry, agriculture and joint ventures in energy cooperation. He said as Tajikistan is the gateway of Central Asia, we look forward to have CASA-1000 project completed at the earliest and have accelerated rail, road and energy connectivity between Central Asian countries and Pakistan. The Prime Minister said during his one on one talk with Tajik President and in delegation level talks, they had very productive and useful discussion to further enhance our friendly and brotherly ties, promote investment and strengthen the trade and cultural linkages between our two peoples. The Tajik President said the agreements and MoUs signed during his visit will give a new impetus to our existing strong brotherly relations by boosting our understanding at institutional level. He said they discussed a wide range of commercial, economic, cultural, humanitarian and security related issues and agreed to take our cooperation to new heights. He said while we are satisfied at the existing level of cooperation, we have agreed to concentrate on development of trade, investment, energy, infrastructure and connectivity sectors in the wake of global economic decay. Emomali Rahmon said they are ready to collaborate on facilitation of Tajikistan’s access to seaports of Karachi and Gwadar. He said along with our emphasis on completion of CASA-1000 project we have also committed to prioritize cooperation in agriculture, seafood, construction material and pharmaceuticals. He said we have also agreed to establish joint ventures for final processing of agricultural products and food stuff in free economic zones of Tajikistan. He said we have renewed our resolve to enhance collaboration in science culture, education, and security realms especially in countering challenges of extremism, radicalization, terrorism, smuggling and cybercrimes. He also said there is convergence of views between Tajikistan and Pakistan on different regional and international issues and we will continue to support each other at regional and international fora.Earlier, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon had a one on one meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Accordingly to an official communiqué, both the leaders discussed bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and regional issues. The meeting will be followed by delegation level talks. Both the countries signed various MoUs and agreements which were witnessed by leadership of both sides. These MoUs and agreements included MoU for establishment of Sister Cities Relations between Dushanbe and Islamabad, Agreement over cooperation in industries and technology, Agreement over Transit Trade, Agreement between Tajik Drug Control Agency and Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan to control illicit trade of narcotics drugs, and psychotropic material etc; agreement for cooperation between Tajikistan Agency of Standardization, Meteorology, Certification and Trade Inspection and Pakistan’s Standards and Quality Control Authority, MoU between Customs Service of Tajikistan and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over establishment of electronic data interchange,