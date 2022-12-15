Share:

“God put Santa Claus on earth to remind us that Christmas is ‘sposed to be a happy time.”

–Bil Keane

The tradition of Santa Claus is traced back to St. Nicholas in Christian tradition. Born in 280 AD, St. Nicholas was admired for his piety and kindness and according to legend, he gave away all of his inherited wealthy to travel to the countryside to help the poor, needy and sick. One story dictates that he saved three girls from being sold into prostitution and gave their father enough money for dowry so that they could be married instead. Over the course of years, his popularity spread and he became known as the protector of children. The day he died, the world decided to honor him by organising a feast and this tradition was followed on an annual basis. By the time of the Renaissance, St. Nicholas became the most popular saint in Europe.