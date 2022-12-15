Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) will organise Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Women Basketball Gold Cup exhibition match on December 21 here at Punjab University Old Campus at 2pm. PPP Punjab President Rana Farooq Saeed will be chief guest on this occasion. PPP Punjab VP Faisal Mir, PPP Lahore Women Wing President Ms Nargis Khan, President PBBF Alamgeer Khan, PBBF SVP Col Naseem Butt (R), Zawar Hussain, Kh Abdul Rehman, Imtiazul Hassan, Nasira Kafeel and Arshad Jatt will be guests of honour. The trials for the selection of two teams - Benazir Green and Benazir White - will be held under the supervision of PBBF selection committee at 11:00am on Dec 19, 2022. M Akram will be the organising secretary of the tournament