Share:

KHYBER - Polio workers at the Torkham border refused to execute their duties in protest against the delay in their monthly salaries and lack of facilities. On Wednesday, nearly 84 personnel of the health department, including 12 women, who had been working in shifts at the Pak-Afghan border as immunizers to help the young pedestrians there, resigned in protest. They believed that in addition to the government not paying them their salaries on schedule, their monthly compensation had increased by one penny since 2015. They complained that for the previous three months, they had been paid wages that would have forced their families to go hungry. They urged that their salaries be paid on time, that they be given daily compensation of Rs. 1,000, that they be given four weeks of vacation time, and that the polio workers be given the security and other resources they need to perform their jobs during the night shift. They threatened to refuse to do their jobs until the demands were met. An attempt was made to locate a copy of the health high-up but was unsuccessful. It should be noted that many children crossing through the Torkham border into Pakistan will not receive their polio shots, endangering the health of Pakistani children.