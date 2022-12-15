Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday vowed to defeat its rivals in the general elections. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister, said the opponents of PPP should compete in the political arena. Kundi welcomed the decision of the Election Commission about PPP leader Faryal Talpur. “PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) people tried to mislead Election Commission by making false allegations against Faryal Talpur,” he added. Earlier in the day, the ECP dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of PPP lawmaker Faryal Talpur. Announcing the judgment, reserved on October 27 last, over a petition filed by PTI leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar against the eligibility of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s sister as a member of the Sindh Assembly, the ECP said the petitioners have failed to build case against Faryal Talpur as disqualification requires material and concrete evidence. The ECP declared in its verdict that the respondent had disclosed her assets and that disqualification required material and concrete evidence. The petitioners failed to make a case for disqualification, it added.