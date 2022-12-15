Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi emphasized on Thursday the need of considering the national interests, stating that nothing in politics could be regarded as definitive.

Mr Alvi met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Hussain Elahi former federal minister Moonis Elahi, during his visit in the Punjab provincial capital. They discussed their mutual interests as well as the political and economic state of the country. The Punjab chief minister informed Mr Alvi of the province’s development initiatives as well as the steps taken to bring relief to the province’s residents in general.

Mr Elahi underscored the country’s economy and voiced his concerns regarding the deteriorating state of the economy. Slamming the coalition government, CM Elahi asserted that the federal government would do anything to maintain its power.

He reiterated the PML-Q leadership stood by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s side – specifically the block led by CM Elahi.

Mr Alvi made it clear that on this occasion, the spirit of nationalism was paramount because "the motherland demands us to promote the national cohesiveness and political tolerance." He continued by saying that he believed in amicably settling the political issues.

"With the blessings of Allah Almighty, Pakistan would make its way to the prosperous road," hoped Mr Alvi.