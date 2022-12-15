Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi who is playing the role of a bridge between the PTI Chairman and the PDM alliance dashed to Lahore on Wednesday night to brief him on his latest meetings with the federal ministers. Prior to his meeting with Imran Khan, Dr Arif Alvi held a meeting with federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar who briefed the president about the federal government’s point of view to end the current political turmoil. It has been learnt there has been no breakthrough in talks between the federal government and the president over a consensus date on the general elections. The PTI wants the general elections to be held in March next year while the PDM alliance is opposed to the idea of premature dissolution of assemblies to hold snap polls. Also, the PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi called on the PTI Chairman at his Zaman Park residence on Wednesday evening. Sources said that Moonis requested Imran Khan to defer dissolution of Punjab Assembly for at least two to three months to let the Punjab government complete the development projects. Later in a tweet, Moonis Elahi said that a follow up meeting with the PTI Chairman will be held soon. This is an indication that Wednesday’s meeting with Imran Khan remained inconclusive due to the different approach of the PML-Q and the PTI on the issue of Punjab Assembly’s dissolution in December. “Met Imran Khan today to discuss the way forward. Always a pleasure meeting him with the team that convinced us to go with PTI. Follow up meeting soon”, Moonis said in his tweet after the meeting.