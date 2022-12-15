Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has said that the government is making all-out efforts to strengthen economy despite multiple challenges on the economic front.

Speaking during the “Second Pakistan Future of Retail Business Summit and Expo 2022” at a local hotel on Tuesday, he said the economic situation has started to improve due to the untiring efforts of the government. The FOR2022 was jointly organized by the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) and Terrabiz. Balighur Rehman said the retail sector is playing an important role in the country s economy, adding that industry, logistics, banking, real estate, education, printing, packaging and many other businesses are directly related to this business. He said it is commendable that the retail sector is providing employment to around 14% of the workforce in the country. Top business experts from Pakistan and abroad, including CEOs, business owners from the retail sector, top brands, the ancillary industry, IT & technology, supply chain, marketing, and allied sectors, discussed ways to make a Pakistani brand successful and globally competitive. The conference was overwhelmingly attended by over 600 business owners, retailers, brands, senior executives, fashion enthusiasts, and thousands of trade visitors. The event also included an exhibition of innovative business support service providers, including payment services, logistics, academia, print and design, real estate, IT, e-E-commerce, and many others.