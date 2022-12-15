Share:

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq Wednesday urged that all stakeholders should play their role and work for the end of political polarisation. “We have to bring seriousness and maturity in our attitudes. Fake news, distorting information for some likes on social media, sensationalism in talk shows, defamatory remarks, and such actions should be discouraged.

Addressing the second tax awards ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad, he said that all stakeholders have to work together in the larger interest of the country.

Saqib Rafiq said that RCCI was making efforts to promote business activities in the country, enhancing exports, and developing linkages with foreign trading partners in different sectors, particularly the IT sector. He further stressed upon continuation of policies for promotion of industrialisation in the country, besides attracting foreign investors to invest in Pakistan. He also mentioned the role of RCCI in promoting entrepreneurship and highlighted RCCI’s efforts for women empowerment.