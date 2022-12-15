Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) underscored the need of bringing relaxation in visa policy, besides taking pragmatic steps to quell out related factors creating hurdles in the smooth issuance of visa to the business community, so that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be boost up at optimal level. Shahid Hussain, senior vice president of the SCCI in a press statement issued here on Wednesday underscored the need of focusing on bringing relaxation and improvement in visa issuance to Afghans traders. It is necessary to ensure issuance of visas to citizens and traders communities of both the countries without any hurdle, the SCCI office-bearer commented. However, he made it clear that if such steps aren’t taken, the likely convening of conferences will not bear any fruits and won’t gain desired results/objectives. Giving reference to a recent survey report, Hussain said Pak-Afghan bilateral trade volume that stood at $2.5billion in 2012 has been dropped by $6million in 2022, which is highly worrisome and a matter of grave concern. It is alleged that $1000 is being charged illegally on issuance of visa to Afghans and traders, citing that some local and foreign elements and factors are allegedly involved in this illegal practice, the SCCI SVP elaborated. Hussain questioned: “What expectation can be attached with regard to Pak-Afghan bilateral trade promotion under the prevailing circumstances?” He said that denial from these facts and ground reality, is equally tantamount in wild dreams. Keeping in view the current fragile security situation in war-ravaged Afghanistan, the SCCI SVP said Pakistani traders could not freely roam for conducting survey, marketing and business purposes in various Afghan cities. He went on to say that Afghan traders and people can buy and transport themselves if they were provided visa by relaxing policy. There is neither issue of language, identification of locations and ways nor required any guidance for roaming to Afghans people in various cities of Pakistan, he added. However, he said the only thing which is needed for Afghans is a smooth issuance of visa on simplified procedures and a prompt manner. Approximately CARs market is $100 billion, in which Pakistan’s share is completely negligible, Hussain noted. He asked: “Who will come in the current scenario in Pakistan”? The SCCI office bearer urged concerned authorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan to take consistent and regular initiatives to facilitate business community and jack up bilateral trade volume between the two countries.