QUETTA - Unidentified gunmen shot dead a barber in Panjgur district of Balochistan, police said on Wednesday. The body was moved to the city’s morgue for autopsy. According to initial police investigations, the deceased person identified as Ismail was the resident of Chah Papliwala in Lodhran district of the Punjab province. On the day of the incident, the man left his shop to fetch water from a nearby filtration plant. Unidentified gunmen killed Ismail when he was returning to his shop. The attackers fled instantly. The body was sent to the victim’s native town after the medico-legal procedure. Further investigation was underway.