Share:

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and the provincial governments to ensure effective coordination for the timely completion of the country’s first-ever Digital Census and 7th Population and Housing Census-2022.

The minister made these directions while chairing the fourth meeting of census monitoring committee (CMC) to review the progress made so far, said a press release.

“The government is spending Rs34 billion for the country’s first-ever digital census and each penny is public money which must be utilized responsibly,” said the minister.