LAHORE-Salam Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints registered victories in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday.

The heroics of Raja Arslan Najeeb and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu helped Salam Polo overwhelm Guard Rice by 8-2. Nicolas and Raja contributed with four and three goals respectively in their team’s tally while Hashim Kamal converted one goal. From Guard Rice, only Bilal Haye thrashed in two goals. Jhon Fisher and Shah Shamyl Alam officiated the match as field umpires.

Newage Cables/Master Paints edged out Master Paints Black by 7-6 in the nail-biting encounter of the day. Juan Cruz Greguol made the major contribution from Newage/Master Paints by smashing in superb six goals while Alman Jalil Azam struck one. Manuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick and Syed Aun Mohammad Rizvi and Sufi Mohammad Amir converted two and one goal respectively. Jhon Fisher and Tomas Marin Moreno supervised the match as field umpires.

Two more matches will be played today (Thursday) as Zacky Farms/Kala Bagh will take on Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 1:30 pm while Remounts will compete against Platinum Homes at 2:30 pm.