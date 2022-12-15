Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Wednesday discussed the proposed amendment in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012. The meeting of the Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges was held at Parliament House on Wednesday. Chaired by Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, the meeting was attended by Senator Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Prof. Sajid Mir and senior officers of the ministries and departments concerned such as the Ministry of Law, Sindh Police and Islamabad Club. Issues taken up entailed further consideration of the proposed amendment of Rule 9 and insertion of Fourth Schedule in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 that deals with disputes related to Senate Elections with regards to Chairman and Deputy Chairman, Privilege Motion moved by Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur against the administration of Islamabad Club and Privilege Motion moved by Senator Saifullah Abro against IG Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services, and Senior Superintendent Central Prison. The proposed amendment of Rule 9 and insertion of Fourth Schedule in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 was passed unanimously with substitution agreed upon by members on Rule 10. It was stressed that disputes in the Senate must be resolved within the House and the appellate system must be improved. The Committee was of the view that a system must be formulated that would allow Senators from five major parties of that time in the Senate to nominate one member of each party to form a committee to resolve disputes of this kind. Consideration of Privilege Motion moved by Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur against the administration of Islamabad Club against the stance that she had applied for membership of Islamabad Club and paid all the dues but she has been denied permanent membership directly on the plea that the current management has made some changes in the rules. The Committee was informed that despite the rules being approved by the federal govt, the management will review the matter and revert to the Committee. The matter has been deferred, with the direction that Islamabad Club may revisit the recent amendment in the rules to the extent of parliamentarians and their children.