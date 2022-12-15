Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori here on Wednesday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss on-going political situation of the country. The senior leaders of MQM including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Waseem Akhtar were part of the delegation, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. Separately, a parliamentary delegation of Libya, led by Deputy Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Fawzi Al Taher Al Nuwairi, met with the chairman Senate here at Parliament House. During the meeting, bilateral cooperation including issues of mutual interest, and expediting the exchange of delegations at the parliamentary and other levels were discussed in detail. “Agreement between Pakistan and Libya regarding visa-free travel on official and diplomatic passports should be implemented so that people of both countries can benefit from it”, Sanjrani stressed. He said that there was no shortage of manpower in Pakistan and that Libya should take advantage of it. Chairman Senate stated that cooperation between the two countries could be further strengthened at the economic, trade, educational, and defence levels. There are vast opportunities for investment in Pakistan and the brotherly country should make full use of it, he added. Deputy Speaker of the House of the Representatives of Libya Fawzi Al-Taher Al Nuwairi extended the invitation to the chairman Senate to visit his country. He observed that both Libya and Pakistan were rich in natural resources and the needs of both countries could be met by better utilization of natural resources.