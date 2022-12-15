Share:

An accountability court in Sukkur ordered the provincial home secretary to remove Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Khursheed Shah, who is also a federal minister for water resources, is main accused in Rs1.23 billion corruption reference in which 17 others including his two wives, sons, nephew Syed Awais Qadir Shah, who is former provincial minister, and others are co-accused.

The court granted permission to senior PPP leader to travel abroad for treatment and directed him to deposit Rs1 million bond as surety with the court.

The travel ban on PPP’s Shah had been imposed in 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.