BUREWALA - A teenager was shot dead after a dis­pute among relatives during a mar­riage ceremony at Chak No 247/EB, Gaggu Mandi in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, a “mehndi” of son and daughter of Muhammad Arshid Arain, resident of Chak 247/EB was in progress when his close relatives identified as Muhammad Ghafran, Muhammad Shoaib, and Muhammad Sanni alleg­edly attacked and opened indiscrimi­nate firing.

A teenager namely Ahzam Naveed son of Naveed Aslam, the relative of Chaudhary Arshid Arain, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Gaggu police was investigating the incident.