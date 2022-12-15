Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Kot Addu police station claimed to have arrested three accused involved in making fake driving licences.

A police source said a citizen named Muhammad Naeem came up to Police Khidmat Markaz to verify his driving licence. While verifying, it was proved that the licence was fake. Later, the police arrested a group of fraudsters comprising three members involved in mak­ing fake licence. The outlaws were identified as Muhammad Mohsin, Naeem Ullah Tariq and Irfan who charge Rs3,500-4,000 for making a fictitious driving licence. The po­lice registered an FIR against the accused before starting the further investigation.