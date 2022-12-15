Share:

LAHORE - Reshuffling continues in Punjab bureaucracy as Punjab Government on Wednesday transferred 4 high rank officials of grade 18 with immediate effect besides one BS- 17 Officer.. According to the official notification, Additional Commissioner Revenue Sahiwal, Nadeem Akhtar BS-18 has been transferred and postedon avacant postas Director (Monitoring) Directorate of PublicProsecutionDepartment. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bhakar, Muhammad Nasrullah Khan BS- 18 has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sahiwal on a post vacated by Nadeem Akhtar. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hqrs) Multan, Akhlaq Ahmad Khan BS-18 has been transferred and posted on a vacant post as Additional Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department South Punjab. Deputy Secretary Finance Department has been transferred and his services have placed at the disposal Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL) on deputation basis. Deputy secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department South Punjab, Ghulam Mustafa BS-17 has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bhakar.